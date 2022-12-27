Χαμός στο ΝΒΑ - Επίθεση των οπαδών των Σέλτικς σε Θανάση - Φοβερές ατάκες (ΦΩΤΟ)

34 views

Χυδαία επίθεση των οπαδών των Κελτών προς το πρόσωπο του Έλληνα φόργουορντ των Μπακς και μάλιστα εμπλέκοντας στην κουβέντα και τον Γιάννη Αντετοκούνμπο.

Θανάσης Αντετοκούνμπο: Με τον Έλληνα φόργουορντ ασχολούνται τις τελευταίες ώρες οι οπαδοί των Σέλτικς, με αφορμή το επεισόδιο με τους Τζέιλεν Μπράουν και Μάρκους Σμαρτ, και μάλιστα σε πολλά σχόλια στα social media οι φίλοι των Κελτών υποστηρίζουν πως αν ο Γιάννης δεν αγωνιζόταν στο NBA, τότε ο Θανάσης Αντετοκούνμπο δεν υπήρχε περίπτωση να είχε θέση σε κάποια ομάδα.

Thanasis Antetokounmpo has to be the most useless roster spot in the NBA.



Never seen anyone chirp so much from their big brothers coat tails ???? #Celtics



Take this home w you though ????☘️ @Thanasis_ante43 pic.twitter.com/vKSD1A8eLw — John-Griner Canady (@Johng_c) December 26, 2022

I think there’s a good argument that Thanasis Antetokounmpo is the single worst player on an NBA roster



He wouldn’t be in the NBA without Giannis. I think @Thanasis_ante43 and @ThisIsUD Udonis Haslem should play a 1v1 to determine the worst player. — Taint Nothing (@taint_nothing) December 26, 2022

There’s no nba player I hate more than Thanasis antetokounmpo — . (@INeedAHug77) December 26, 2022

There’s no nba player I hate more than Thanasis antetokounmpo — . (@INeedAHug77) December 26, 2022

Thanasis Antetokounmpo sucks — Max Drucker (@maxdrucker13) December 26, 2022

Thanasis Antetokounmpo gets paid to cheer .. shits crazy — EC (@EddieCabrera__) December 26, 2022

Thanasis Antetokounmpo pic.twitter.com/ypRu5qLLMb — Nelly Furtado SuperFan (@dropkickpatty) December 26, 2022

Can the nba and basketball fans in general do something about Thanasis Antetokounmpo. He’s useless. The bucks would get more value turning his bench seat into a season ticket holders seat. — Kevin Raposo (@Kevin_Raposo) December 25, 2022

thanasis antetokounmpo is such a loser — Trent talks NBA (@clarkson_trent) December 26, 2022

Ακολουθήστε το sportdog.gr στο Google News και μάθετε πρώτοι όλες τις αθλητικές ειδήσεις

Δείτε όλες τις αθλητικές Ειδήσεις από την Ελλάδα και τον Κόσμο, στο sportdog.gr







ΣΧΟΛΙΑΣΕ ΤΟ