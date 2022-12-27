Facebook Pixel
27/12/22 - 17:24

Χαμός στο ΝΒΑ - Επίθεση των οπαδών των Σέλτικς σε Θανάση - Φοβερές ατάκες (ΦΩΤΟ)

Χαμός στο ΝΒΑ - Επίθεση των οπαδών των Σέλτικς σε Θανάση - Φοβερές ατάκες (ΦΩΤΟ)
Χυδαία επίθεση των οπαδών των Κελτών προς το πρόσωπο του Έλληνα φόργουορντ των Μπακς και μάλιστα εμπλέκοντας στην κουβέντα και τον Γιάννη Αντετοκούνμπο.

Θανάσης Αντετοκούνμπο: Με τον Έλληνα φόργουορντ ασχολούνται τις τελευταίες ώρες οι οπαδοί των Σέλτικς, με αφορμή το επεισόδιο με τους Τζέιλεν Μπράουν και Μάρκους Σμαρτ, και μάλιστα σε πολλά σχόλια στα social media οι φίλοι των Κελτών υποστηρίζουν πως αν ο Γιάννης δεν αγωνιζόταν στο NBA, τότε ο Θανάσης Αντετοκούνμπο δεν υπήρχε περίπτωση να είχε θέση σε κάποια ομάδα.

