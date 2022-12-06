Facebook Pixel
06/12/22 - 10:56

Οι 5 καλύτερες αποκρούσεις εώς τώρα στο Κατάρ - Δεν υπάρχει αυτό που έβγαλε ο Σέζνι! (ΒΙΝΤΕΟ)

Sportdog Team
Σέζνι, Νόιερ και Μαρτίνεζ βρίσκονται -μεταξύ άλλων- στην πεντάδα με τις κορυφαίες αποκρούσεις μέχρι στιγμής στο Μουντιάλ του Κατάρ.

Δείτε το απολαυστικό βίντεο:

