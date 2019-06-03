ΤΑ ΜΕΣΑ ΣΤΗΝ PRESSA
03/06/19 - 07:42

Έχει μπάσκετ σήμερα! Πού θα δούμε το Περιστέρι-Παναθηναϊκός και Προμηθέας-ΑΕΚ

Πλούσιο το αθλητικό τηλεοπτικό πρόγραμμα!

Sportdog Team
Έχει μπάσκετ σήμερα! Πού θα δούμε το Περιστέρι-Παναθηναϊκός και Προμηθέας-ΑΕΚ
Αναλυτικά οι μεταδόσεις της Δευτέρας:

11:55 Eurosport 2
Roland Garros

11:55 Eurosport 1
Roland Garros

12:00 ΕΡΤ Play4
Roland Garros

12:00 ΕΡΤ Play3
Roland Garros

12:00 ΕΡΤ Play2
Roland Garros

12:00 ΕΡΤ Sports HD
Roland Garros

14:00 Eurosport 1
Roland Garros

14:00 Eurosport 2
Roland Garros

16:00 Eurosport 1
Roland Garros

16:00 Eurosport 2
Roland Garros

18:00 Eurosport 1
Roland Garros

18:00 Eurosport 2
Roland Garros

18:30 COSMOTE SPORT 1 HD
Greek All Stars - Monaco Legends
Φιλανθρωπικός Αγώνας

19:30 COSMOTE SPORT 4 HD
ΑΕΚ – Προμηθέας
Basket League Playoffs

20:00 Eurosport 1
Roland Garros

20:00 Eurosport 2
Roland Garros

21:00 COSMOTE SPORT 8 HD
Φενέρμπαχτσε – Τόφας
TBF Basketball Super League

21:00 ΕΡΤ Sports HD
Περιστέρι Βίκος Cola - Παναθηναϊκός ΟΠΑΠ
Basket League Playoffs


