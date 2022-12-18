Facebook Pixel
SPORTS
ΠΟΔΟΣΦΑΙΡΟ
18/12/22 - 19:45

Ασύλληπτα πράγματα στον τελικό: 3-2 με Μέσι, 3-3 με Εμπαπέ και... πέναλτι! (ΒΙΝΤΕΟ)

Sportdog Team
8views

Στο 109' ο Λιονέλ Μέσι έδωσε προβάδισμα στην Αργεντινή, όμως ο Κιλιάν Εμπαπέ με πέναλτι πέτυχε χατ-τρικ και ισοφάρισε σε 3-3 στο 118'.

Δείτε τα δύο γκολ που διαμόρφωσαν το 3-3 στην παράταση:

